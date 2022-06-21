Sophie Carter is a Science Hill graduate who just recently received the $500 Six Rivers Media/Johnson City Press Journalism Scholarship. She was the editor in chief for Science Hill’s student paper, the Hilltopper Herald, and plans to study journalism and anthropology at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.
Carter is a Johnson City native and she enjoys reading, writing and spending time outside and with family.
She shared her experience with editing the Hilltopper Herald:
What does winning this scholarship mean to you personally?
This award is a huge honor to me because it shows the importance of depicting your community and allows me to do so further.
What was your experience with editing your school paper?
I had an incredible experience editing my school’s paper, The Hilltopper Herald. It really helped me to build a relationship with my school and represent its intricacy. It was important to me to be able to guide the staff and see the connections they created. I’m very grateful for the team and my experience leading it.
Do you plan to pursue a career in news media?
I definitely consider news media a possibility in my future. I love seeing things from new perspectives, so something international or cultural would definitely interest me, which is why I’m pairing journalism with anthropology.
What are your favorite stories to see in newspapers?
Since I started as a featured writer, my favorite stories to see in newspapers are the ones that focus on bringing together individuals’ unique experiences. Last fall, for instance, we published an article overviewing the different types of winter holidays celebrated at Science Hill. It included Christmas, Diwali, and Chinese New Year and students’ personal relationships with each. Stories like these are not only fascinating but crucial to education even beyond high school.
Why do you think people should read newspapers?
During the application process for the Hilltopper Herald, we ask students: “Why is it important for Science Hill to have a newspaper?” Each semester, there is one common theme present, that newspapers simply give the community a voice, one we should all hear and contribute to.