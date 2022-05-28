Bryant Magness, who grew up in Harford County, Maryland, is the senior speaker for Science Hill’s 2022 graduating class. In preparation for this weekend’s graduation, Magness reminisced on his time at Science Hill, gives advice to incoming high school students and shares his plans for the future.
Why did you want to be the senior speaker this year?
I was very excited about the opportunity to be senior speaker this year because I felt that I had a wonderful experience at Science Hill where I learned a lot and got to connect with my peers. I hoped that I would be able to make a meaningful impact in the lives of my classmates and would be honored to represent them at such a momentous event.
What advice would you give to incoming high school students?
Make sure that you find things that you are passionate about and get involved. No matter what clubs, teams, or organizations you choose, it is one of the best ways to make friends, learn about yourself and have fun.
What is your favorite thing to do outside of school?
My favorite things to do outside of school are hiking, playing pickleball or ultimate frisbee and reading.
What are your plans after graduation?
I plan to attend Milligan University and double major in Humanities and Biblical and Theological Studies.
What is your best high school memory?
My best high school memory is shaving my head bald during Science Hill Spirit Week in order to dress as Mr. Berry, one of our math teachers, for a costume on Dynamic Duo day.