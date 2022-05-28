Sarah Mohammed is one of this year’s recipients of ETSU’s Roan Scholar award. She is graduating from Science Hill High School this year and plans to continue on to collegein order to learn and accomplish many more great things. In recognition of her hard work to receive this honor, the Johnson City Press asked her about her achievement and plans for the future.
What does receiving the Roan Scholar award mean to you personally?
The Roan Scholarship program is such a blessing in that it invites me into personalized mentorship, leadership opportunities, and challenging moments that lead to growth. All of this helps to make me a better servant to the needs of our region. One cannot give to others what he has not had the grace of receiving.
What would you say to others who are hoping to receive the award?
The Roan Committee does not expect superhumans. However, try your best to be persistent, well-rounded, and a student who can be vulnerable while working with your community to address your deficits; even when your best looks different from your peers.
What is your favorite high school memory?
I particularly enjoyed having near philosophical conversations sparked by literary classics in Coach Price’s room which was decorated with Dungeons and Dragons posters and Shakespeare allusions.
What are your plans for after graduation?
I plan to major in psychology while being involved with multi-cultural campus organizations.
What are some of your hobbies?
I am keenly interested in pursuing photography of all variations. The summer before my freshman year of high school, I was given a Canon digital single-lens reflex camera. In every photoshoot I’ve carried out since, I attempt to store an unadulterated, unfiltered expression of happiness in a single frame. Not only is the subject’s smile always beautifully unique, but the photo also serves as a reminder that the subject had elevated spirits and is capable of having joy again. My infatuation with photography has bloomed into a fulfilling love.