David Crockett High School senior Kitty Jo Cox was recently named a finalist for the Questbridge National College Match competition.
Questbridge is a national nonprofit organization based out of Palo Alto, California, that works to connect academically outstanding low-income students with the colleges of their dreams. They do this through offering students full four-year scholarships to the nearly 50 schools that they partner with. Questbridge students are able to submit a ranked list of colleges that they hope to match with. Questbridge works with students every step of the way from high school all the way through college and to their first job.
Cox took the time to answer some questions from the Press about this exciting opportunity.
1. What does this opportunity with Questbridge mean to you personally?
“When I became a Questbridge finalist, it felt like all of my hard work had paid off. This opportunity represents the sleepless nights and many hours of hard work I put in. I feel like I am finally reaping the fruits of my labor. I have been discouraged many times, but now I just feel so much pride in myself and what I have managed to do. It’s a big relief to see my accomplishments take me so far.”
2. What college are you hoping to go to and why?
“Vanderbilt! I absolutely fell in love when I went to visit the campus. The second I stepped on campus and took everything in, I truly felt like it was for me. It’s perfect for me because it has the rigor I want in a school, while also giving their students lots of opportunities to be involved in various pursuits. A lot of schools I visited really pushed a sense of community, but to me they don’t compare to what I felt at Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt has a student body that makes you feel at home, and a sense of pride that makes its way into everything they do. This campus was the only one I visited where every student I smiled at, smiled back at me. Plus, Nashville is just an amazing and vibrant city.”
3. What are you hoping to study in college and why?
“My plan right now is to major in biology for undergrad, and then go on to complete a PhDMD. I found my love for biology my freshman year because of my teacher Dr. Yates, and my love for medicine because of my anatomy and CNA instructor, Mrs. Wolfe. I liked these subjects before, but they inspire their students to learn and create opportunities for themselves. They make you passionate about the subjects you love and inspire you to create greatness.”
4. What would you say to other students who are in your shoes, to encourage them to chase their dreams and pursue all the opportunities available to them?
“I did not have the money and opportunities that some people do. I wasn’t given the same advantage as a lot of other people. I knew what I wanted, but I can’t lie, there were so many times I felt discouraged. I worked hard because I knew that I deserved what I wanted. Even if I don’t get into Vanderbilt, I have all of the hard work that I put in over the past couple of years behind me. My teachers and peers will remember my diligence. This will open so many doors for me, and I get to look back at all of the hours I put in, and just feel proud. If I didn’t stick with it, and continue to fight for myself and my future, I would be in the same situation wishing for more.”
5. What has been the best part of your experience with Questbridge?
“I think the best part is how quickly I will find out the results, and how life changing this opportunity can be. This scholarship opportunity is worth over $200,000. It has given me so much relief knowing that I will be supported financially, and be supported at a top school. I’m just so excited to see where this takes me.”