Kitty Jo Cox

David Crockett High School senior Kitty Jo Cox was recently named a finalist for the Questbridge National College Match competition.

Questbridge is a national nonprofit organization based out of Palo Alto, California, that works to connect academically outstanding low-income students with the colleges of their dreams. They do this through offering students full four-year scholarships to the nearly 50 schools that they partner with. Questbridge students are able to submit a ranked list of colleges that they hope to match with. Questbridge works with students every step of the way from high school all the way through college and to their first job.

