2023_Jaqu_AM2854.JPG

Jaquez

David Crockett High School senior Alexis Jaquez was recently recognized for her academic achievement by receiving an honor from the College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program, which will offer her more opportunities as she looks toward her academic future.

This program works to highlight hardworking students from African American, Hispanic American or Indigenous backgrounds who attend school in a rural area or small town. This distinction helps students stand out on college and scholarship applications and connects them to universities across the country.

