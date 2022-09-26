David Crockett High School senior Alexis Jaquez was recently recognized for her academic achievement by receiving an honor from the College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program, which will offer her more opportunities as she looks toward her academic future.
This program works to highlight hardworking students from African American, Hispanic American or Indigenous backgrounds who attend school in a rural area or small town. This distinction helps students stand out on college and scholarship applications and connects them to universities across the country.
To qualify for the recognition, students must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and excel on the PSAT or earn a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams. According to one of her teachers, Jaquez not only met all of these qualifications, but excels regularly in the everyday classroom setting.
The oldest of three, Jaquez, a Jonesborough native, enjoys hiking and kayaking and is the vice president of Crockett’s Drama Club. After receiving news of her academic recognition, she took the time to answer some questions about what the honor means for her personally.
How does it feel to be chosen to receive the academic honor recognition from the National Hispanic Recognition Program?
Great! It’s always nice to stand out in a good way, let alone on a national scale.
What does this recognition mean for you and your academic future?
To me, this recognition means that the work I’ve put in is paying off. In regard to my academic future, the academic honor can help me stand out in the admissions process and scholarship applications.
What are your plans for after you graduate?
I am definitely going to college after I graduate. Where specifically is still up in the air, along with what I am studying. In the end, I just hope that wherever I go and whatever I do, I can make a difference and enjoy life to the fullest.
What strategies and tools did you use to earn such high marks on your exams?
Most of my success can be attributed to the amazing teachers here at Crockett. Otherwise, it was giving myself time to absorb information over cramming and taking advantage of review videos posted by the College Board.