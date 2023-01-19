Kensie Russell (right), a fifth grader at South Side Elementary School, was named the district spelling bee champion with Eshana Basu (left), a fourth grade student at Towne Acres Elementary, being declared the runner-up.
Photo by Collin Brooks- JC Schools Director of Communications
One student represented each Johnson City middle and elementary school during Wednesday's contest. Front row from left: Vivian Rogers, Savannah Cruise, Caleb Dishner, Eli Park, Emily Vance and Kensie Russell. Back row from left: Eshana Basu, Omkar Chaudhary, April Zhang, Ruby Odum and Mariah Rowe.
Judges for the Johnson City Schools spelling bee included (from left) JC Schools supervisor of secondary education and instructional technology, Dr. David Timbs as well as Ms. Theresa Billings and John Keener of the Noon Rotary Club of Johnson City. Dr. Julia Decker (right) served as the contest's timekeeper.
On Wednesday, a fifth grader from South Side Elementary School was named the district champion of the Johnson City Schools Spelling Bee, which was held at Liberty Bell Middle School’s Little Theater.
In addition to the fact that Johnson City Schools have not held a districtwide spelling bee since February of 2020, this event was special because it is the first time the district has enrolled as a regional partner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
“It’s been about three years, and we’re certainly excited to get a spelling bee back in Johnson City Schools and to see these students perform,” said Todd Barnett who is the supervisor of middle school instruction for Johnson City. “Our school level coordinators did a fantastic job of identifying their school-level winners, and we brought them in here as an opportunity for them to compete and showcase some of the good things that our students are doing here in Johnson City.”
Each of the district’s eight elementary schools, two middle schools and virtual academy put their best speller forward for Wednesday’s competition. The students who participated ranged from third to eighth grade and each demonstrated their spelling proficiency during the competition’s 47 rounds.
“I think one of the biggest reasons that a spelling bee is a great thing to have is that it encourages students to read and to understand the context and meaning of words, which fits into so many other areas of their academics as they go through school,” said Barnett.
Each contestant was given two minutes to pronounce their word and spell it correctly so that they could move on to the next round. Kensie Russell, a fifth grade student at South Side Elementary School was declared the district champion after correctly spelling the championship word which was “breakneck.”
Kensie said that she is very proud and excited to have won the competition. She shared that she prepared for it by studying a word book provided by her school, and although she was nervous, she remained calm during the competition by singing songs in her head.
“I was really pleased with the participation and with the preparation that our teachers and school coordinators did in getting our students ready, but most of all how the students were prepared to come out and participate,” said Barnett. “(The contestants) are all really strong students, and I think that speaks to their interest in learning, and it speaks to our teachers’ willingness to prepare them to do well.”
Each spelling bee participant received a Barnes & Noble gift card courtesy of the Noon Rotary Club of Johnson City. Additionally, each participant is able to take the online Scripps Test to qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee — a nationally broadcasted event.