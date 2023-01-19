On Wednesday, a fifth grader from South Side Elementary School was named the district champion of the Johnson City Schools Spelling Bee, which was held at Liberty Bell Middle School’s Little Theater.

In addition to the fact that Johnson City Schools have not held a districtwide spelling bee since February of 2020, this event was special because it is the first time the district has enrolled as a regional partner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.