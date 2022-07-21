As the new school year approaches and free meal waivers expire, it has never been more important for families to apply for school meal assistance.
School district administrators from across the Tri-Cities are joining forces to encourage all families to complete an application for federal meal benefits. This application helps qualify students for free or reduced price school meals depending on the family’s need.
Since March of 2020, many students have been able to receive free meals without needing to submit an application. However, those federal waivers will no longer be in effect for the coming 2022-23 school year.
School meal services across the region will return to pre-pandemic ways of operating. Because of this, students must have an approved application on file in order to receive school meal assistance.
“It is more important than ever for families to complete the meal benefits application to determine if they qualify,” said Jennifer Burleson, school nutrition director for Bristol Tennessee City Schools. “With the federal waiver providing free meals for all students last school year, many families never completed an application. As a result, our percentage of families who qualified for free or reduced meals was much lower than usual.”
Karen McGahey, the food service director for Johnson City Schools, agreed.
“We encourage all families to complete the meal benefits application,” she said. “The program provides more than just meals for students. Completing that one form can result in increased funding for additional classroom resources to benefit all students.”
According to McGahey, these benefits can include reduced fees for the SAT, ACT and AP exams, discounted fees on college applications, increased opportunities for college scholarships and more.
Please reach out to the school nutrition department in your school district with any questions or concerns. Each district will provide applications to all students at the beginning of the year.
More information for Johnson City Schools and Washington County Schools can be found on their corresponding websites listed below: