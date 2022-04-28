Officials with Fall Branch Elementary School say $5,000 has been collected to help pay funeral expenses for a student at the school, who was found dead along with his grandmother in their Greene County home on Sunday.
Authorities say a 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the deaths of Jessie Allen, 7, and Sherry Cole, 59. Their bodies were discovered after the Greene County Sheriff’s Department received a call late Sunday about an incident at a home on Old Snapps Ferry Road in Chuckey.
Dr. Jim Wernke, principal of Fall Branch School, issued a statement on Thursday in response to the community’s outpouring of sympathy and contributions to the family of the dead student. The principal said $5,000 has been raised to help with funeral costs and donors should mail their contributions to the Fall Branch School, 1061 Tenn. Highway 93, Fall Branch, TN 37656.
He also sent a “thank you” to Frontier Health for its help in counseling students.
“I want to thank all of those that have reached out to us to show their love and support for our FBS school and community during this difficult time,” Wernke said. “Our students and staff have pulled together as we remember Jessie, a wonderful boy who was full of smiles and joy. He made such a positive impact on our teachers and students while he was here and will always be with us in our hearts.”
Wernke said Fall Branch students have written notes and drawn pictures for Jessie’s grandfather, Bill Cole, and “they are truly precious.”