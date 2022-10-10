ETSU
By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com

The 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as the FAFSA, is now open to current and potential college students.

“We certainly understand that the financial aid process may seem daunting,” said Catherine Morgan, director of the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships at East Tennessee State University. “At ETSU, we have dedicated and caring experts ready to assist you.”

