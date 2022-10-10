The 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as the FAFSA, is now open to current and potential college students.
“We certainly understand that the financial aid process may seem daunting,” said Catherine Morgan, director of the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships at East Tennessee State University. “At ETSU, we have dedicated and caring experts ready to assist you.”
Why it matters
The FAFSA is a student’s gateway to all federal financial aid, as well as the first step for many other funding opportunities. Many scholarships — including the Tennessee HOPE (Lottery) Scholarship — will not be available without a completed FAFSA.
“It is difficult to overstate how important it is to file the FAFSA accurately and timely,” said Morgan. “Students and their families should also remember that some funding sources operate on a first-come, first-served basis.”
Need help?
ETSU provides a variety of services to help students and their families.
Financial Aid and Scholarships offers a 24/7 “chatbot” named Bucky, as well as Financial Aid TV. In addition, the department provides students with a personal financial aid counselor. These resources and more are available at etsu.edu/financial-aid-and-scholarships.
For free assistance submitting the FAFSA, students living in the Tennessee counties of Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi or Washington have access to the Educational Opportunity Center. New participants must complete a short application, that may be found at etsu.edu/academicaffairs/trio/eoc. Students may also call (423) 392-8041.