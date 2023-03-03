ETSU Alumni Plaza Clock Tower

Faculty and staff at East Tennessee State University are working to make the college campus a welcoming and inclusive space for all regardless of disability or cultural background.

 AMBER BROPHY/Johnson City Press

Access ETSU

Dr. Dawn A. Rowe

Dr. Dawn Rowe is a professor in ETSU's Clemmer College and the program director for Access ETSU.
Dr. Kevin L. Brooks

Dr. Kevin Brooks is the director of the Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center, located in the D.P. Culp Center on ETSU's campus.

