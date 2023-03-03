Faculty and staff at East Tennessee State University are constantly working to make the college campus a welcoming and inclusive space for all regardless of disability or cultural background.
Access ETSU
For Dr. Dawn Rowe, a professor in ETSU’s Clemmer College and program director for Access ETSU, inclusion isn’t so much about a space.
“It is really about people’s efforts to ensure that everybody feels a sense of belonging, that they are welcome and that they can contribute,” she said.
This idea helps guide Access ETSU, a program that has for years provided supplemental support to young adults with intellectual disabilities. Access ETSU partners with area school systems, local agencies and much of the university community to connect students to a range of opportunities related to academics, career development and social skills.
Students who partake in the initiative are part of a two-year education plan that is personalized and planned based on the individual’s needs. Each student takes courses at ETSU and participates in vocational preparation based on interests and strengths. These students are also assigned a BucMate, a fellow ETSU student who offers important daily support, including help with organization and time management and having fun together on campus.
Dr. Daryl Carter, a professor of history and associate dean and director of the Black American Studies Program, is one of many faculty and administrative leaders who support Access ETSU.
“This gives students who would not have traditionally had a path to a university education the opportunity to come take courses and develop skills,” he said. “I have taught Access ETSU students, and it is a wonderful experience.”
Access ETSU is open to potential students between 18-25 years old who have graduated from high school and/or exited from special education services, have a documented intellectual disability and have a personal desire to continue their education.
Learn more about the program at www.https://www.etsu.edu/coe/access/.
Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center
Dr. Kevin Brooks wants to see “deeper, more meaningful relationships” continue to be established at East Tennessee State University. Appointed last fall as the director of the Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center, he believes the center is uniquely positioned to help accomplish that goal.
“The Multicultural Center creates programs, services and initiatives that bring people together so they can share and exchange their experiences,” he said.
The center aims to help everyone, regardless of cultural background, feel included. Brooks also wants to see positive intercultural interaction and a broadening of cultural awareness at ETSU.
A quick look at the center’s events, in partnership with the Black Affairs Association, during Black History Month bears that out. Brooks recently spoke about the meaning and purpose of Black History Month, there was a civil rights and social justice education meeting and a Super Bowl party, among many other events. Through it all, from fun events to more serious gatherings, student learning is the most critical, he said.
“It’s an opportunity for students, faculty and staff to interact with one another and establish a deeper, more meaningful relationship,” he said. “The Multicultural Center is a supportive place that helps individuals who enter the center maximize their full potential to be the best they are capable of being.”
To learn more about the Mary V. Jordan Multicultural center, visit www.https://www.etsu.edu/students/mcc.