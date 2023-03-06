Less than a year old, East Tennessee State University’s Mock Trial team is already earning recognition.

The group captured the Spirit of American Mock Trial Association Award, an honor given to the team that best exemplifies the ideals of college mock trial, including civility, fairness and professionalism, at an AMTA regional tournament in Dayton, Ohio, this week. Team member Makenna Harrell also won the Outstanding Witness Award during the competition.

