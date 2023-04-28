The Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy at ETSU was founded in 2005 with a mission to "develop progressive, team-oriented pharmacists who improve health care, focusing on rural and underserved communities."
East Tennessee State University’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy is looking forward to a projected tuition decrease thanks to anticipated state funding.
Pending approval from Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee state legislators recently approved a $2.5 million annual appropriation to the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, which will help to lower tuition costs for students. This is the first time the college has received state funding of this kind since its founding in 2005.
“State funding is a new and exciting chapter in our college’s history and vital for the legacy we leave behind,” said Dr. Debbie Byrd, dean of ETSU’s Gatton College of Pharmacy. “This annual appropriation will sustain our mission to serve the rural and underserved by lowering tuition and attracting more students to ETSU and the profession of pharmacy.”
She added that by lowering tuition for Gatton, the university will be able to make the college more accessible for rural Tennessee residents who often leave the region in search of cheaper tuition at other institutions. Additionally, this accessibility will help to meet the education and workforce demand that is being seen in the region.
“I am thankful to the college, the university, alumni, supporters, elected officials and the local community who have worked tirelessly to support us through this process,” Byrd said.
For many student pharmacists at ETSU, this news is a gamechanger.
“State funding and the reduction of our college's tuition will make a huge impact on my life,” said Abby Kennedy, part of the college’s Class of 2026. “I postponed marriage and starting a family due to the amount of debt I would’ve acquired by the time I graduate. With lower tuition, I will be more financially stable to start a family and have more opportunities than I would without.”
“The reduction of Gatton tuition will allow me to focus on picking a career that will most impact rural communities rather than attempting to find the highest paying job to pay back my loans,” said Abby Shields, another student in the class of 2026. “I chose ETSU Gatton College of Pharmacy due to their tremendous effort in giving back to rural communities, and their mission to train pharmacists who are capable of running small businesses that better the economy.”
The official announcement of any changes to tuition at the college will not be announced until after updated tuition rates are proposed to ETSU’s Board of Trustees in mid-May. However, pending board approval, the tuition reduction is expected to be effective starting in the fall of 2023.