Gatton College of Pharmacy

The Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy at ETSU was founded in 2005 with a mission to "develop progressive, team-oriented pharmacists who improve health care, focusing on rural and underserved communities."

East Tennessee State University’s Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy is looking forward to a projected tuition decrease thanks to anticipated state funding.

Pending approval from Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee state legislators recently approved a $2.5 million annual appropriation to the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, which will help to lower tuition costs for students. This is the first time the college has received state funding of this kind since its founding in 2005.

