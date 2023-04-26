East Tennessee State University has announced a name change for Clemmer College, as faculty seek to highlight the wide range of study programs offered within the college.
In the spirit of evolving to properly meet the needs of modern students, ETSU has decided to add on to the name of their education college to better reflect the wide range of opportunities that are offered there. The college, formerly known as the Claudius G. Clemmer College of Education, will now be called the Clemmer College of Education and Human Development.
“The name simply did not fully reflect the variety of programs, research strands, interests and specializations within the college,” said Dr. Janna Scarborough, dean of the college. “After reviewing peer institutions, examining popular names put forward by faculty and staff in a survey and working with university leadership, we arrived at where we are.”
A wide range of professional careers are open to those who study at Clemmer. While the college is perhaps best known for training educators in the region and beyond, dozens more career paths exist. Some of these alternate career paths include mental health technicians, child care professionals, park rangers, personal trainers and more.
The college’s programs also prepare students to go on to graduate and professional programs in fields like counseling, physical therapy, sport science and educational leadership. The college currently offers 10 undergraduate majors and concentrations, 16 minors and 23 graduate degree programs.
“Education and human development strive to optimize the elements that help people live healthy and fulfilling lives,” Scarborough said. “We believe this new name captures well the incredible professional preparation programs our talented faculty and staff offer.”
The name change was approved by ETSU’s Board of Trustees during their quarterly meeting earlier this month. After being approved by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, the name change will take effect July 1.