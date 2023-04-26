East Tennessee State University has announced a name change for Clemmer College, as faculty seek to highlight the wide range of study programs offered within the college.

In the spirit of evolving to properly meet the needs of modern students, ETSU has decided to add on to the name of their education college to better reflect the wide range of opportunities that are offered there. The college, formerly known as the Claudius G. Clemmer College of Education, will now be called the Clemmer College of Education and Human Development.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you