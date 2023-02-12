The ETSU Music Department hosted Brass Day 2023 on Saturday, an event that brought together brass musicians of all levels for a day of learning and practice.

Saturday’s event at the Martin Center included individual master classes on playing the trumpet, horn, tuba, euphonium and trombone. Students were also able to perform in ensembles and receive feedback from the United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own” Brass Quintet, whose members also taught the individual masterclasses.

