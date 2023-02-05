ETSU
AMBER BROPHY/Johnson City Press

East Tennessee State University has been ranked the top animation school in Tennessee and No. 7 nationally among schools offering an animation-related Bachelor of Science degree in the 2023 Animation School Rankings.

The online resource Animation Career Review (ACR) recently considered nearly 200 schools with animation programs across the United States in determining the 12th annual rankings.

