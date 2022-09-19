ETSU Alumni Plaza Clock Tower
By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com

The U.S. Department of Education has announced that East Tennessee State University will receive the federally funded Student Support Services STEM and Health Sciences grant, a competitive award worth more than $1.3 million over the next five years.

The grant supports an additional 120 students pursuing degrees in a variety of fields, from allied health to surveying.

