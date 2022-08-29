Jason Davis

Jason Davis, an accomplished bassist, composer and teacher, will be serving as this semester’s Basler Chair of Excellence for the Integration of the Arts, Rhetoric and Science.

 Contributed

Musician and sociologist Jason Davis will serve this fall as the East Tennessee State University Wayne G. Basler Chair of Excellence for the Integration of the Arts, Rhetoric and Science, a prestigious university post held by a range of scholars for nearly 30 years.

“He will be doing so much on campus and in the community this semester, including teaching an engaging course and leading innovative workshops,” said Dr. Mimi Perreault, an assistant professor in the Department of Media and Communication, who is serving as Davis’s faculty liaison.

