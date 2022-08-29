Musician and sociologist Jason Davis will serve this fall as the East Tennessee State University Wayne G. Basler Chair of Excellence for the Integration of the Arts, Rhetoric and Science, a prestigious university post held by a range of scholars for nearly 30 years.
“He will be doing so much on campus and in the community this semester, including teaching an engaging course and leading innovative workshops,” said Dr. Mimi Perreault, an assistant professor in the Department of Media and Communication, who is serving as Davis’s faculty liaison.
Davis is teaching a Media and Communication course titled “Documenting Environmental Oral History” this semester.
In partnership with the ETSU Department of Sustainability, Davis will host an event — “What’s your climate story?” — on Oct. 26 from 5-7 p.m. in the East Tennessee Room of the D.P. Culp Student Center. The event is free and open to the public, and Dr. Susan McCracken, vice provost for Community Engagement and director of the Quality Enhancement Plan, will serve as a dignitary for the event.
Davis will also share his oral histories publicly at a gallery on campus in December. The date and location will be announced later this semester.
An accomplished bassist, composer and teacher, his Climate Stories Project is an educational and artistic forum for sharing personal and community stories about climate change. Davis has led educational workshops for students and community members who learn to share their own stories of the changing climate. He will host several workshops this year.
Davis was the featured speaker/performer at the ETSU Blue + Gold = Green Climate Stories Event hosted by Overlooked in Appalachia in April 2021.
In 1994, the university named the Wayne G. Basler Chair of Excellence for the Integration of the Arts, Rhetoric and Science in honor of Basler, who has continuously supported the university over the years. “This chair helps to bridge the gap in academia between the sciences, the arts and the humanities disciplines,” said Perreault.
Chairholders usually serve for one semester. The primary duties of the chairholder are to teach two courses, typically one undergraduate and one graduate, and to present four public lectures/performances.