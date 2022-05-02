As the spring semester winds down, East Tennessee State University officials urge current and potential students to make sure their financial aid is ready for the fall semester.
“Perhaps you have fun summer plans or want to avoid the stress of having unanswered financial questions at the start of a new semester,” said Catherine Morgan, director of Financial Aid and Scholarships at ETSU. “Whatever the case, now is the time to make sure your financial aid is in order before fall 2022.”
Filing the 2022-2023 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, also known as the FAFSA, is a critical step. The FAFSA is a student’s gateway to all federal financial aid, as well as the starting point for many other funding opportunities.
“Put simply, there are a range of funding opportunities that will not be available to you without a completed FAFSA,” said Morgan.
For free assistance submitting the FAFSA, students living in the Tennessee counties of Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi or Washington have access to the Educational Opportunity Center. New participants must complete a short application, which may be found at etsu.edu/academicaffairs/trio/eoc. Students may also call (423) 392-8041.
“Some funding opportunities operate on a first-come, first-served basis,” said Becky Stout, associate director of Education Outreach Programs at ETSU. “We have staff ready to assist you.”
If you are planning to attend ETSU in the fall, be sure to:
- File your 2022-2023 FAFSA if you have not done so. Do that at studentaid.gov/h/apply-for-aid/fafsa.
- Regularly monitor your ETSU email and GoldLink for important updates and reminders.
- Provide ETSU with any requested financial aid information as quickly as possible. Doing so ensures a smoother financial aid process.
If you have a question about your financial aid ahead of the fall semester, reach out to a Financial Aid counselor. Find that information at etsu.edu/financial-aid-and-scholarships/counselors.php.
Financial Aid and Scholarships also offers a 24/7 “chatbot” service named Bucky, as well as Financial Aid TV. These resources and more are available at etsu.edu/financial-aid-and-scholarships.