By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com

Over 60 colleges and universities from across the Southeast will be represented at the annual Tri-Cities College Fair hosted by East Tennessee State University’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions on Thursday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m.-noon and 6-8 p.m. at Freedom Hall Civic Center.

All area high school students, prospective transfer students and their families are invited to attend this college fair, which is free and open to the public. Representatives of regional two- and four-year institutions will be present to discuss admission requirements, scholarships, academic programs, campus life and more.

