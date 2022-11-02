ETSU
By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com

The U.S. Department of Education has announced that East Tennessee State University’s TRIO programs have won a string of grants totaling more than $10 million in the coming years.

The largest of the awards is for the TRIO-Upward Bound Math/Science program and three other Upward Bound programs, which support high school participants in their preparation for college entrance. The university will receive more than $7 million over the next five years.

