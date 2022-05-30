In answer to a growing demand in the Appalachian Highlands and throughout the world, East Tennessee State University will offer a master’s degree in applied data science this fall.
“It is difficult to imagine a field that is booming more than data science right now,” said Dr. Robert M. Price, professor and chair of the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at ETSU.
A two-year program that offers both online and in-person courses, the applied data science program provides students with hands-on learning experiences with a variety of companies, including Ballad Health and Eastman Chemical Company.
“We are so grateful to these university partners,” Price said. “Students in our applied data science program will get real-world experience using big data.”
The job outlook for data scientists is glowing. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the industry to grow 22% over the next decade.
Students will train in mathematics and statistics, as well as computer science, programming and other fields. Data scientists find work in a variety of career paths, including business, health science, sports, economics and more.
“ETSU has a long history of meeting the needs of the Appalachian Highlands,” said Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, ETSU provost and senior vice president for Academics. “The new master’s degree in applied data science will help train the next generation of data scientists to work in an array of fields, including right here in our own region.”
Apply or learn more about the program at etsu.edu/marketing/master-of-applied-data-science.php.