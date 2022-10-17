Dr. Kim Orth

Dr. Kim Orth of the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, one of two keynote speakers at the ASM Fall Regional In-Person Conference

East Tennessee State University will host the American Society for Microbiology (ASM) Fall Regional In-Person Conference on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22.

The conference will be hosted by the university’s ASM student chapter and the Department of Health Sciences in the College of Public Health. Funding is provided by the national and Kentucky/Tennessee regional ASM organizations, as well as a grant from the Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU). Additional sponsorship is provided by the College of Public Health and its Department of Environmental Health, the Department of Biomedical Sciences in Quillen College of Medicine, and the ETSU Center for Inflammation, Infectious Disease and Immunity.

