East Tennessee State University will be the regional host site for the TN Health Careers Summit and Expo on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
This on-campus event promotes health professions and celebrates health as a career path for high school students. Students, teachers and advisers are invited to participate. Those attending will meet and network with health professionals and health programs, learn from a keynote panel of health leaders in the state of Tennessee and participate in breakout sessions to build skills and knowledge to be successful in health professions. They will also engage in a statewide service project to honor and celebrate U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel and the health professionals who serve them.
Participating students from throughout East Tennessee will gather at ETSU’s D.P. Culp Student Center. Following registration and check-in, the program will begin at 9:15 a.m. and continue through a luncheon and exhibit hall from 12:05-1:30 p.m.
All five of the ETSU Health colleges – Quillen College of Medicine, Gatton College of Pharmacy and the colleges of Nursing, Public Health, and Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences – are sponsors and are involved in hosting this event. It is also sponsored statewide by HOSA-Future Health Professionals, an international student organization that promotes career opportunities in the health care industry and enhances the delivery of quality health care to all people, and the Tennessee Center for Health Workforce Development.
The TN Health Careers Summit and Expo will be held Saturday, Nov. 12, in Middle Tennessee at Meharry Medical College, Nashville, and in West Tennessee at Baptist Health Sciences University, Memphis. Virtual programming will also be available via Zoom on Nov. 12.
To learn more about or register for the TN Health Careers Summit and Expo and link to information on careers in the health care field, visit tnhosasummit.com/index.html.
For more information, contact Skylar Moore, Rural and Community Programs administrator at ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine, at (423) 439-5955 or mooresd1@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at (423) 439-8346.