ETSU student Emily Walker shares her presentation which covered George Haynes and the historical condition of slaves in the Johnson City area. Her presentation was part of the "From Civil War to Jim Crow: The Black Community in Johnson and East Tennessee" panel.
ETSU student Jonathan Stokely shares his research on black entrepreneurship and black-owned businesses during the Jim Crow era. Despite many challenges, these entrepreneurs were able to build successful businesses and promote Black Excellence.
Adam Dickson gives event attendees a tour of the Langston Centre and shares some of the institution's history. The center was once the only high school for African American students during segregation. Currently, they give historical tours of their building and share about Johnson City's past while also providing spaces for ongoing after school and community education.
Langston High Schools served Johnson City's African American high school students from November 27, 1893 to the summer of 1965. Here, a visitor looks at a photo of one of Langston's graduating classes.
On Tuesday night, students from East Tennessee State University's "Historical Methods" class presented their research on Johnson City's Black History to community members gathered at the Langston Centre.
The event featured research presentations by thirteen ETSU history students which ranged in topic from the struggles and successes of black entrepreneurs, profiles on notable figures in Johnson City's Black History, a discussion of Langston High School, reflection on how reconstruction and integration looked for Johnson City, the role of Black Churches in the community and an overall discussion of the black experience in Johnson City during the Civil Rights era.
The presentations were divided into three panels, after which the audience was able to ask questions and further discuss the topics covered. The event was catered by Cranberries, a black-owned restaurant in Johnson City.
Adam Dickson, director of the Langston Centre, said that this event is a great example of community engaged learning. He added that he hopes that the dialogue sparked at the event will lead to a greater understanding of Johnson City's history and an overall more unified community.