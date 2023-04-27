On Tuesday night, students from East Tennessee State University's "Historical Methods" class presented their research on Johnson City's Black History to community members gathered at the Langston Centre.

The event featured research presentations by thirteen ETSU history students which ranged in topic from the struggles and successes of black entrepreneurs, profiles on notable figures in Johnson City's Black History, a discussion of Langston High School, reflection on how reconstruction and integration looked for Johnson City, the role of Black Churches in the community and an overall discussion of the black experience in Johnson City during the Civil Rights era.

