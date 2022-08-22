As the fall semester begins, East Tennessee State University is welcoming new and returning students to campus with open arms.

This past weekend, new ETSU students were able to get a feel for their new home and classmates during Preview — a weekend of fun activities and events. During this time, students also had the opportunity to leave their mark on campus by working together to paint ETSU’s Pride Walk.

