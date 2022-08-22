Above, ETSU students paint the Pride Walk during Preview, a weekend of fun actitivites and events held as the students make their return to campus for the fall semester. Below, a student works on a section of the walk.
As the fall semester begins, East Tennessee State University is welcoming new and returning students to campus with open arms.
This past weekend, new ETSU students were able to get a feel for their new home and classmates during Preview — a weekend of fun activities and events. During this time, students also had the opportunity to leave their mark on campus by working together to paint ETSU’s Pride Walk.
With the start of classes comes more fun for new and returning students as the campus hosts the traditional Welcome Week celebration.
The weeklong event started Sunday and will continue through Saturday. It will provide new and returning students with the opportunity to enjoy entertainment; learn about campus life, organizations and services; engage with fellow students; and win prizes including tablets, headphones and more.
Highlights of the week include a block party, a variety of tabling events, giveaways from local businesses and a free concert.
• Sunday: Housing and Residence Life and Campus Recreation held the ETSU Welcome Back Block Party, which featured free food, giveaways and prizes.
• Monday: Bucky’s Back to School Bash will be hosted by Fraternity and Sorority Life on Monday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Pride Lawn, which is located near the D.P. Culp Student Center adjacent to the Pride Walk. At the bash, students will have the opportunity to get involved with various organizations on campus.
• Tuesday: The Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement will host Scoop on Faith and Service, where students will be treated to ice cream and prizes while connecting with faith-based activities and community service organizations on campus. The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Pride Lawn.
• Wednesday: Beginning at 9 a.m., the ETSU National Alumni Association and the Johnson City-Jonesborough-Washington County Chamber of Commerce will host the ETSU PRIDE Community Showcase event. It is open to students, faculty and staff and will feature giveaways from local businesses. Then, from 5-7 p.m. at the Basler Center for Physical Activity, the Department of Military Science and Campus Recreation are sponsoring a 3-on-3 Welcome Week Basketball Tournament.
• Thursday: From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Cultural Jam will be held at the Quad. Through culturally diverse entertainment, activities and food, students can engage with different cultures and connect with various organizations. Cultural Jam also promotes upcoming programs and events offered by the Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center.
• Friday: Campus Roundup will provide entertainment, free food and the opportunity for students to connect with various support services available on campus through academic departments, academic student organizations and honor societies. The event begins at 10 a.m. Friday and will be located at the Quad. It is sponsored by the Office of Student Activities and Organizations (SAO) and Buctainment.
• Saturday: Finally, Welcome Week will conclude with an outdoor concert sponsored by Buctainment. The event features local band Fritz & Co. The concert takes place at the Amphitheatre from 3-5 p.m. and is free to students, faculty, staff and community members.