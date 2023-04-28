After returning home from the 2022 Tennessee Intercollegiate State Legislature competition with the designation of “Best Delegation,” East Tennessee State University Students are already looking forward to the next competition in the fall.
Eighteen ETSU students traveled to Nashville in November of 2022 to compete in the Tennessee Intercollegiate State Legislature (TISL) event. This event is a competitive four-day affair modeled after a session of the Tennessee General Assembly. Every year, hundreds of students from higher education institutions gather to meet with other politically minded students and gain hands-on experience and education about the operations of Tennessee state government.
This competition gives students an opportunity to express their opinions on state issues as they meet in the state capitol chambers and take on legislative, judicial, lobbying and media roles during the event. They are also able to develop their research, public speaking and debate skills while making connections with others from across the state.
According to ETSU student Aiden Graybeal, the greatest contributing factors to the ETSU team’s designation as “Best Delegation” were the personal achievement of individual members and the professionalism and unity with which the group approached the competition.
“In being part of a team like this, you’re very much an individual,” he said. “You’re very much on your own to succeed. It’s on you to memorize the rules. It’s on you to write quality legislation. It’s on you to write a good case brief to make a good argument before the court. All those things really take your time and effort, and in this case, it shows. To succeed as a group proves that we succeeded as individuals.”
In the past, ETSU’s TISL delegation was composed largely of Student Government Association members, as several competing groups from other institutions still are. But today, it operates as a registered student organization, and its membership includes students of various political persuasions, including Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians. These students foster unity by engaging in civil discourse, sharing and expressing opinions in an appropriate way.
Members of ETSU’s TISL delegation come from a variety of academic disciplines, from political science to theater, from nursing to bluegrass. But the organization gives each of them an outlet for one interest they have in common and allows them to put into practice what they are learning in the classroom as well as gain hands-on experience in mock legislative and judicial procedures.
Graybeal, a sophomore political science major from Johnson City, said he has “always been a weird political kid,” but no outlets for that interest existed in the elementary and high schools he attended.
“Through TISL, I discovered there’s this whole world I was missing out on – all these things I’d always looked at and heard about in which I’m now participating,” he said. “That’s the big draw, especially for those who didn’t have an outlet for that political interest when they were younger, and even for those who did.”
“Finding an organization that allowed me to learn about the workings of our state legislature through hands-on experience drew my interest, and it allowed me to find a field of study that I was passionate about,” said Levi Jones, who is an Honors-in-Discipline in Theater student from Soddy-Daisy. “TISL provides invaluable experience that students of any academic field can use. I have learned about the legislative process, heightened my public speaking and debate skills, made connections with students across the state, and created friendships that I will cherish for the rest of my life.”
Likewise, Chloe Philpot, a senior English major with minors in philosophy and legal studies from Estill Springs, became active in TISL for the experience it provided in state government and the judiciary.
“My position as chief justice helped me build significant connections across Tennessee, and allowed me the chance to have judicial experience in case briefing and appellate court arguments,” said Philpot, whose 2022 court was the first all-female Supreme Court for TISL.
“My experience at TISL helped guide what classes I was interested in, such as criminal law or supreme court,” she added. “It also inspired me to become involved in other aspects of campus. TISL was a motivator for me to become involved in volunteer work in various areas, and I believe that I will continue to be involved in legal and political communities in the areas I reside in.”
The ETSU TISL team prepares extensively for competition each year, and Graybeal says members are already starting on the hard work ahead of them for the 2023 competition. Just after Labor Day, the group will practice presenting and debating bills on the House and Senate floors and argue cases. They will try to anticipate all of the questions and arguments that could be brought up in competition. Additionally, they will learn or review parliamentary procedure, as well as brainstorm new approaches to problems they faced in the previous year’s competition.
Several ETSU students have already been elected to serve in key roles in 2023, including Graybeal as speaker of the House; Jones as speaker pro tempore; Kendall Robertson, secretary of state; Trent White, attorney general; Hailey Story, Supreme Court justice; and Rebekah Allen, communications director.