ETSU Alumni Plaza Clock Tower
AMBER BROPHY/Johnson City Press

After returning home from the 2022 Tennessee Intercollegiate State Legislature competition with the designation of “Best Delegation,” East Tennessee State University Students are already looking forward to the next competition in the fall.

Eighteen ETSU students traveled to Nashville in November of 2022 to compete in the Tennessee Intercollegiate State Legislature (TISL) event. This event is a competitive four-day affair modeled after a session of the Tennessee General Assembly. Every year, hundreds of students from higher education institutions gather to meet with other politically minded students and gain hands-on experience and education about the operations of Tennessee state government.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you