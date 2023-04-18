Jessica Potter

Jessica Potter, a child psychology major and University Honors scholar at ETSU, is the university's first student to be awarded the prestigious Critical Language scholarship but the Department of State. She will use the scholarship to study Swahili in Tanzania.

 Photo courtesy of ETSU Marketing and Communications

An East Tennessee State University student will spend time in Tanzania this summer thanks to a prestigious scholarship.

ETSU’s Jessica Potter, a child psychology major and University Honors scholar, will study Swahili in the East African country from mid-June through early August.

