The American College of Emergency Medicine Physicians announced that William Miller, a fourth-year medical student at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine, is a recipient of the National Outstanding Student Award. This year, Miller is one of seven medical students receiving the national honor.
“We are so proud of William and his contributions to Quillen College of Medicine and the community,” said Dr. William Block, ETSU vice president for clinical affairs and dean of the college. “He has established himself as an emerging leader in emergency medicine — not just here, but among his peers nationwide. I am excited to see what his future holds and how he will continue to make an impact on the communities he serves.”
Every year, the ACEP recognizes up to 10 fourth-year medical students with the award. Students who are selected must meet an extensive selection of criteria by displaying qualities such as humanism, professionalism, leadership, service to medical organizations, community service, research, awards and academic excellence.
“It was an honor to be nominated for and to receive this award from the ACEP,” Miller said. “I’m currently applying to emergency medicine residency programs and looking forward to the next chapter of my career, so it certainly means a lot to gain this recognition.”
The ACEP Awards Program was created to recognize leadership and excellence in emergency medicine. Only one student may be nominated per medical school, and the nominations must come from an emergency medicine chair or chief, program director, clerkship director or vice chair of education.
“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to spend the past four years at the Quillen College of Medicine, which has been a phenomenal place to begin my medical training,” Miller said. “This area is lucky to have the region’s only Level I trauma center at Johnson City Medical Center. That, in combination with the fantastic physicians who take the time to mentor and build up students, makes this a truly outstanding learning environment. Although we don’t have an emergency medicine residency program yet, I am confident that there is no better place for an aspiring emergency physician to get their start. Overall, I feel incredibly thankful for every person who played a role in getting me to this point.”
Quillen College of Medicine offers innovative learning and training experiences for students. Whether in a hospital, clinical or simulation setting, students are provided with a myriad of hands-on learning opportunities to further their education and clinical training to advance them toward their chosen residency programs.