William Miller

Miller

The American College of Emergency Medicine Physicians announced that William Miller, a fourth-year medical student at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine, is a recipient of the National Outstanding Student Award. This year, Miller is one of seven medical students receiving the national honor.

“We are so proud of William and his contributions to Quillen College of Medicine and the community,” said Dr. William Block, ETSU vice president for clinical affairs and dean of the college. “He has established himself as an emerging leader in emergency medicine — not just here, but among his peers nationwide. I am excited to see what his future holds and how he will continue to make an impact on the communities he serves.”

