Earning a Doctor of Pharmacy degree is a heavy lift for most student pharmacists, but East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy second-year student Brie Levy’s strength goes well beyond the classroom.

Levy, from Chattanooga, was recently named a World Powerlifting Champion in three categories for her weight class — bench press, deadlift and squat — while competing with Team USA in the International Powerlifting League Drug Tested Worlds in Surfers Paradise, Australia. In addition, she broke eight world records, six national records and eight Tennessee records.

Gatton College of Pharmacy was founded in 2005 by the community to train student pharmacists in order to fill a need in the region. Since then, the college has grown and matured into a national presence and enrolled high-quality students from across the country. The college’s faculty, student pharmacists and student organizations are the recipients of national awards and accolades for service, scholastic achievement and clinical training. More information is available at etsu.edu/pharmacy.