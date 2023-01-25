Evan Alvarado
Photo by Charlie Warden

David Crockett High School graduate Evan Alvarado initially planned for a career in nursing, but after taking a course at East Tennessee State University about wildland firefighting, he had a change of heart.

“The day the class ended, I immediately changed my major to park and recreation management,” he said. “It has been fantastic, and I haven’t looked back.”

