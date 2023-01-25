David Crockett High School graduate Evan Alvarado initially planned for a career in nursing, but after taking a course at East Tennessee State University about wildland firefighting, he had a change of heart.
“The day the class ended, I immediately changed my major to park and recreation management,” he said. “It has been fantastic, and I haven’t looked back.”
As a part of the Clemmer College at ETSU, Park and Recreation Management Concentration trains students how to plan, organize and lead a range of agencies and programs.
Alvarado recently received meaningful professional development and networking opportunities when he was invited to participate in the John Freemuth Student Congress at Boise State University. The event included meetings, panels, field trips and other activities all centered around the history and current issues related to public land management. Alvarado was one of only a handful of students invited to attend this event.
“It was an honor to go, and it really opened my eyes to so many possibilities,” he said.
When he isn’t in the classroom or getting hands-on learning opportunities at ETSU, Alvarado is serving his community as a volunteer firefighter. In March of 2022, he helped firefighters in Sevier County put out the Hatcher Mountain-Indigo Lane wildfire which devastated thousands of acres of land.
“I saw how the environment, people and homes were affected (by that fire),” he said. “It changed my view on the importance of effective fire management policy and how it could be valuable knowledge to add to my current curriculum and experiences.”
For now, Alvarado plans to continue his education at ETSU. After graduation, he hopes to get a full-time job with either the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management or a state park service.
“My park and recreation degree will be an excellent base for that, and I am so grateful to all the ETSU faculty and staff who have helped me along the way,” he said.