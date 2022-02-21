Caleb Vaughn, one of the stars in the production of “Straight White Men” at East Tennessee State University and an aspiring lawyer, has found many parallels between performing on stage and delivering an argument in court. The topic interests him enough that he’s considering it for his honors thesis.
“The crossover between the courtroom and performing is actually one I’ve given a lot of thought to,” Vaughn said. “How is performing on a stage similar to standing up in front of people in a courtroom presenting cases? The ability to speak to people, persuade people, be comfortable in that setting around people is something that I’m really interested in.”
Vaughn is a Tri-Cities local, a graduate of Sullivan South High School in Kingsport, and he’s at ETSU for its fine arts scholarship. The Bert C. Bach Fine and Performing Arts Scholars Program is one of the many programs under ETSU’s Honors College, and it focuses on recruiting exceptional students, nurturing their artistic and intellectual growth, and instilling in them a desire to advance creativity and knowledge in their field.
“Initially I was going to go out of state to a school,” Vaughn said. “But, very last minute, I found out about the FPA program here, and I knew that ETSU could offer me a lot of things as far as balancing my career choices, my love for performing, as well as all of my great friends that I have here.”
Unlike his decision to come to ETSU, Vaughn knew at a young age that he wanted to study law. He always had a fascination with the court system and its workings, and he feels that the set of skills he cultivated in his life will make him a successful attorney.
Vaughn is a political science major with minors in legal studies and theater.
“Straight White Men” marked Vaughn’s first performance at ETSU. He was hesitant to audition because he had never been through the audition process before, but when he learned more about the show, its themes, and its intimate cast, he thought such a show would be a good opportunity for himself.
He is also excited to perform at the Bert C. Bach Theater, ETSU’s new black box theater, as it is an experience unlike any he has had before.
When Vaughn isn’t studying or rehearsing, he likes to play basketball with his friends in the Center for Physical Activity. Vaughn considers his lifelong friends to be a cornerstone of his life, but he also loves meeting new people on campus through his position with the Preview and Orientation Leader Organization.
“We get together and watch movies, we cook together, have fun together,” Vaughn said. “We invite people over to our apartment all the time, to hang out and have that community setting with each other, and it’s great to have all those people and all those support systems throughout the entire campus.”
