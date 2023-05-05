Taylor Coston
Contributed

JOHNSON CITY – Taylor Coston, from Florence, Alabama, a pharmacy and public health student at East Tennessee State University, was awarded the prestigious U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS) Excellence in Public Health Pharmacy Award.

Coston is enrolled in ETSU’s PharmD/Master of Public Health dual degree program and will pursue a career in pharmacy.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you