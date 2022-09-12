Live and in-person for the first time in two years, East Tennessee State University invites the public to the Re-Generation Story Slam at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, in Johnson City.
“Come to listen. Come to tell a story of your own,” event organizers said.
Happening at The Down Home, located at 300 W. Main Street, this month’s theme is “beginnings.” Participants may share stories about embarking on a journey, starting fresh or trying something for the first time.
“Sharing personal stories is a great act of intimate community, whether telling or listening,” organizers said. “Laughter or tears, it’s all the stuff of life. Come be transported into someone else’s shoes for a night.”
The rules:
• Audience members wishing to tell a story will drop their name into a hat, and the MC will draw 10 names randomly.
• You will have 5-7 minutes to tell a story. The story should be true, related to the theme and told, not read.
• The audience will vote for their favorite story, and the top story winner gets $50.
There is no admission price, but organizers suggest a $5-$10 donation. Adult-themed stories are likely. Presented by ETSU Storytelling, the event is also made possible by the student organization Story U, the Department of Communication and Performance and The Down Home.
More story slams are on tap this semester, including Oct. 27 and Nov. 21. Contact Storytelling at storytel@etsu or (423) 439-7606 for additional information.