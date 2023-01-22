The Down Home

The Down Home

East Tennessee State University invites the public to the start of the new season of Re-Generation Story Slam at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Johnson City.

Happening at The Down Home, located at 300 W. Main St., this month’s theme is “expectations.” Participants are encouraged to share stories about yearning, anticipation, waiting or things working out in unanticipated ways.

Latest Videos


Tags

Recommended for you