East Tennessee State University invites the public to the start of the new season of Re-Generation Story Slam at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Johnson City.
Happening at The Down Home, located at 300 W. Main St., this month’s theme is “expectations.” Participants are encouraged to share stories about yearning, anticipation, waiting or things working out in unanticipated ways.
“Each Re-Generation Story Slam is completely unique and exhilarating,” producer and graduate assistant Cory Howard said. “Listening to someone share a story from their life on stage, whether funny or profound, is a rare privilege that is as intimate and connective as it is entertaining.”
The rules are:
Audience members wishing to tell a story will drop their name into a fishbowl. The emcee will draw 10 names randomly.
Participants will have five minutes to tell a story. The story should be true, related to the theme and told, not read.
The audience will vote for their favorite story, and the top storyteller gets $50.
There is no admission price, but organizers request a $5-$10 donation. Adult-themed stories are likely. Presented by ETSU Storytelling, the event is also made possible by the student organization Storyteller Collective at ETSU, the Department of Communication and Performance and The Down Home.
Following this story slam, there will be two more events for the season on Feb. 23 (theme: Chance), and March 23 (theme: Changes). Contact Storytelling at storytel@etsu or (423) 439-7606 for more information.