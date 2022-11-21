ETSU Logo

East Tennessee State University accounting students have a long history of success in the classroom and the workplace. A new analysis confirms it.

The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy ranks ETSU No. 2 in the state and second only to Vanderbilt University for CPA first-time exam takers’ pass rate. The CPA, short for certified public accountant, exam confirms an accountant’s skills in many areas, including taxation and auditing.

