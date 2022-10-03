Rebecca Tolley
CHARLIE WARDEN_ETSU

An East Tennessee State University professor and librarian recently attended the annual Leadership Institute for Academic Librarians hosted by the Harvard Graduate School of Education.

Rebecca Tolley, director of Research and Instruction Services at ETSU’s Charles C. Sherrod Library, attended the institute with partial funding from the library and a university Presidential Grant-in-Aid Award.

