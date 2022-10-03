An East Tennessee State University professor and librarian recently attended the annual Leadership Institute for Academic Librarians hosted by the Harvard Graduate School of Education.
Rebecca Tolley, director of Research and Instruction Services at ETSU’s Charles C. Sherrod Library, attended the institute with partial funding from the library and a university Presidential Grant-in-Aid Award.
The Institute for Academic Librarians is designed to help participants “gain a deeper understanding of the leadership skills and strategies needed to lead and manage the contemporary academic library through challenging contexts.” Its curriculum included small group work, reflection, writing and sharing case studies, and lectures from leaders in academic librarianship.
The institute was not held the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and participants were eager to convene this year, as connecting with peers and extending professional networks is more effective in person than online, according to Tolley.
“My experience at the Leadership Institute for Academic Libraries was amazing,” she said. “Learning from the faculty and working with other attendees affirmed that my values and beliefs as a library leader align with current praxis.”
As the author of the 2021 book “A Trauma-Informed Approach to Library Services,” Tolley is working with Alex R. Hodges, faculty chair and institute co-convener, to incorporate information about trauma and resilience for academic library leaders into the 2023 Institute for Academic Librarians curriculum.