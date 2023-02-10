Dr. Ted Olson

Olson is a professor in ETSU's Appalachian Studies and Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies programs.

 CHARLIE WARDEN_ETSU

To help commemorate Black History Month, two albums produced and curated by East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Ted Olson will be released later this month.

“Birthright: A Black Roots Music Compendium” and “Satan Is Busy in Knoxville: Revisiting the Knoxville Sessions, 1929-1930” will also be the subject of a listening session on Feb. 17 at noon at The Reece Museum on ETSU’s main campus. The albums were curated by Olson, a professor of Appalachian Studies and Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies at ETSU.

