East Tennessee State University’s online Post-Graduate Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) program is ranked third in the nation by Nurse PractitionerOnline.com.
ETSU’s PMHNP graduate certificate concentration offers a certificate for nurses who have completed a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree. Its customized special studies program provides education and clinical training in the PMHNP role. Upon completion, graduates are eligible for the national certification examination.
Nearly 80 students are currently enrolled in ETSU’s PMHNP program which has graduated 121 students since 2018.
The NursePractitioner Online.com ranking of Online MSN Psychiatric-Mental Health NP Programs, which was published Nov. 30, highlights the ETSU program’s focus on rural health care delivery and the simulations offered within its online courses.
“We are so excited and honored to be recognized as third in the nation,” said Dr. Lisa Haddad, interim associate dean for graduate programs in the ETSU College of Nursing. “Our Psychiatric Mental Health NP Program is one of our most sought-after degrees. As higher education maneuvers through the pandemic, we find that this program continues to be in high demand.
“Mental health providers are in short supply across the nation and particularly short in underserved areas,” she continued. “In some states, over 80% of the population lives in an area that has a mental health professional shortage. We are proud to have experienced faculty guiding our students to success.”
Learn more about PMHNP at https://bit.ly/3EPrQas. other graduate and post-master’s certificates offered by the College of Nursing at etsu.edu/online/graduate-certificates/nursing.php.
To see the ranking, visit nursepractitioneronline.com/programs/pmhnp/msn/. The methodology used in establishing the rankings is available at nursepractitioneronline.com/rankings-methodology/.
FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP