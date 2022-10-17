ETSU Radiology

Olivia S. Dover, director of Clinical Education (left), and Erica O’Quinn, radiologic science program director

East Tennessee State University’s online Bachelor of Science degree in radiologic science ranks third in the country, according to EduMed.org’s rankings of the “Best Online Radiology Tech Programs for 2023.”

“ETSU’s College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences is a hub for some of the nation’s fastest-growing health care professions, including radiography,” said Dr. A. Lynn Williams, interim dean of the college. “In order to meet workforce needs, it is imperative that our programs provide high-quality and convenient options for students who want to pursue these in-demand fields. Our 100% online radiography program does just that.”

