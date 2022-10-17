Dr. Kevin L. Brooks

East Tennessee State University’s Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center, located in the D.P. Culp Student Center, now has newly appointed leadership at the helm.

Dr. Kevin L. Brooks will serve as director of the Multicultural Center at ETSU and Student Access and Success following a national search for the position. His new role began in September.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video