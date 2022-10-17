East Tennessee State University’s Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center, located in the D.P. Culp Student Center, now has newly appointed leadership at the helm.
Dr. Kevin L. Brooks will serve as director of the Multicultural Center at ETSU and Student Access and Success following a national search for the position. His new role began in September.
“I believe that the Multicultural Center impacts the campus and community through its provision of programs that promote cross-cultural learning and awareness,” said Brooks. “My personal desire is that we as individuals, as a campus community and as citizens of this region always strive to build bridges in our collective purpose to serve people. The Multicultural Center’s embracement of creating a nurturing and inclusive environment that celebrates our commitment to diversity and champions inclusion makes this possible.”
Brooks has played an integral role in higher education for more than 20 years as a civic engagement practitioner, scholar and administrator.
“I am dedicated to promoting a high-quality, interdisciplinary educational environment for all students at ETSU while maintaining a commitment to serve as a transformative agent to amplify diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and champion for an equitable campus community while focusing on a student-centered learning environment where students exceed their potential and achieve academic excellence,” said Brooks.
Prior to assuming his duties with ETSU, Brooks served as an academic specialist for diversity and civic engagement at the Residential College in the Arts and Humanities at Michigan State University.
“We are excited to continue a legacy of excellent leadership and welcome Dr. Brooks as we continue our commitment to creating an environment that champions the importance of diversity, providing a supportive atmosphere for students and overcoming the barriers to inclusion,” said Dr. Michelle Byrd, assistant vice president and dean of students.
“The Multicultural Center continues to directly impact student academic and personal success through focused programming targeting underrepresented and disadvantaged segments of the population to help them realize their potential,” added Byrd.
Brooks earned his doctoral degree and Master of Science degree from Purdue University. He was awarded his Master of Education and Bachelor of Science degrees from Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University.