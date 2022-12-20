Jessica Wang

 Photo courtesy of ETSU Marketing and Communications

An East Tennessee State University administrator has been named to the next class of Leadership Tennessee NEXT, a program designed to offer personal and professional career development for Tennessee’s best and brightest early and mid-career professionals.

Jessica “Jessie” Wang, assistant dean of Equity, Inclusion and Student Success with ETSU’s Clemmer College, has been selected as one of 29 professionals named across the state.

