Two East Tennessee State University administrators have been named to the fifth class of Leadership Tennessee NEXT, a program designed to offer personal and professional career development for Tennessee’s best and brightest early and mid-career professionals.

Whitney Goetz, executive director of the ETSU Alumni Association, and Jessica Vodden, chief marketing and communications officer, are among the newest class, which is comprised of 30 rising professionals from every region of the state.

