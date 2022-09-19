East Tennessee State University’s College of Business and Technology continues to increase students’ competitive edge to excel in future career opportunities, thanks in part to nine programs that have earned ABET accreditation.
The newly released data reveals a significant milestone for the college’s Engineering program following an August announcement that the program is now accredited by ABET, the premier accreditation organization of engineering and engineering technology education. ABET accreditation signifies that a collegiate program has met standards that are essential in preparing graduates to enter high-demand STEM career fields in the global workforce.
“All of the programs in the College of Business and Technology have discipline-specific accreditation from top-tier organizations such as ABET, AACSB, NASAD and others. Each of these programs has undergone rigorous review by independent evaluators who examine program curriculum, instructional quality and student work product,” said Dr. Tony Pittarese, dean of the College of Business and Technology. “ETSU students can have confidence that their studies will prepare them for careers in their fields of interest.”
ETSU is one of only 14 universities in the country to have ABET-accredited programs in computer science, information systems and information technology and is the only school in Tennessee to have a four-year ABET-accredited Surveying and Mapping program.
“Our degree programs are accredited by premier organizations within each discipline, making our college the ideal partner to address crucial workforce needs with local and international companies while creating exciting career opportunities for ETSU graduates here at home and beyond,” said Dr. Keith Johnson, chair of the Department of Engineering, Engineering Technology and Surveying.
The Engineering program now joins the highly respected ranks of other ABET-accredited fields within ETSU’s College of Business and Technology, including the Department of Computing; the biomedical, construction, electronics, and manufacturing concentrations in the engineering technology program; and the surveying program.
“Meeting the workforce needs of the Appalachian Highlands goes directly to the core of what this institution has been doing for more than 100 years, and we are thrilled to announce this impactful ABET accreditation as ETSU maintains a commitment to providing cutting-edge programs that invest in the future success and hand-on learning opportunities of our students,” said ETSU Provost and Senior Vice President for Academics Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle.
The College of Business and Technology is ETSU’s second largest college, with more than 150 faculty and staff in seven departments and an undergraduate and graduate enrollment exceeding 2,800.