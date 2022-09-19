College of Business and Technology
By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com

East Tennessee State University’s College of Business and Technology continues to increase students’ competitive edge to excel in future career opportunities, thanks in part to nine programs that have earned ABET accreditation.

The newly released data reveals a significant milestone for the college’s Engineering program following an August announcement that the program is now accredited by ABET, the premier accreditation organization of engineering and engineering technology education. ABET accreditation signifies that a collegiate program has met standards that are essential in preparing graduates to enter high-demand STEM career fields in the global workforce.

