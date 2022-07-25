Randy Wykoff

Wykoff

 Charlie Warden_ETSU

The dean of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health is the new editor-in-chief of the Journal of Appalachian Health.

The first issue edited by Dr. Randy Wykoff is forthcoming. The online journal publishes quarterly and has featured numerous articles by ETSU faculty since its inception in 2019.

