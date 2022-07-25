The dean of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health is the new editor-in-chief of the Journal of Appalachian Health.
The first issue edited by Dr. Randy Wykoff is forthcoming. The online journal publishes quarterly and has featured numerous articles by ETSU faculty since its inception in 2019.
The journal contains peer-reviewed research articles, as well as editorials, commentary, book reviews, letters to the editor, news briefs and more focused on work being done to improve the health of people throughout Appalachia. It is available to read without charge.
“I am deeply honored to be chosen to serve in this role, and look forward to working with scholars throughout the region in sharing the latest research and knowledge with health professionals, students and the public,” said Wykoff, who has served on the journal’s editorial board from the beginning.
Wykoff is the founding dean of the College of Public Health, a position he has held since 2006. Today, the college is listed among the “Best Graduate Schools – Public Health Programs” by U.S. News & World Report. This 2023 ranking places the college among the top third of all schools and programs in the country and among the top 10 schools in the southeast, and makes it the top-ranked public health program in Tennessee.
Before coming to ETSU, Wykoff was the senior vice president for International Operations at Project HOPE. He oversaw all international health and humanitarian assistance programs in more than 30 countries. He also served as the deputy assistant secretary for health (Disease Prevention and Health Promotion) in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
To read the current and previous issues of the Journal of Appalachian Health, visit uknowledge.uky.edu/jah/. Learn more about the ETSU College of Public Health at etsu.edu/cph.
