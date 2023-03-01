The American Council on Education (ACE) announced that Dr. Andrew Dunn, chair of the Department of Media and Communication at East Tennessee State University, has been named an ACE Fellow for academic year 2023-24.
A highly prestigious honor, Dunn was one of 36 fellows selected nationally this year.
“I am so honored to be named an ACE Fellow. As a newer department chair for the ETSU Department of Media and Communication, I have so much to learn about leadership, and I recognize the ACE Fellows Program as a perfect opportunity for my own personal and professional growth,” said Dunn, who has led Media and Communication as chair since 2021.
“I want more flexibility and collaboration in my department, across my university and in higher education as a whole," he continued. "Collaborative efforts are part of ETSU’s strategic plan. I know my desires are shared by my university, my college and my dean. The ACE Fellows Program can help me make those desires a reality. I want the classroom that goes beyond four walls. I want that now, in five years and in 10 years.”
Since its inception in 1965, the ACE Fellows Program has identified and prepared over 2,500 faculty, staff and administrators for senior positions in college and university leadership through its cohort-based mentorship model. Of the fellows who have participated to date, more than 80% have gone on after their fellowship to serve as chief executive officers, chief academic officers, other cabinet-level positions and deans.
“The ACE Fellows Program has a proven track record of developing agile leaders, and it fuels the expansion of a talented and diverse higher education leadership pipeline,” said ACE President Ted Mitchell. “ACE Fellows engage in unique learning experiences before returning to their home campuses armed with a fresh outlook and distinct skillset. I am excited to see all that this class accomplishes.”
The program combines retreats, interactive learning opportunities, visits to campuses and other higher education-related organizations as well as placement at another higher education institution to condense years of on-the-job experience and skills development into a single year.
During the placement, fellows observe and work with the president and other senior officers at their host institutions, attend decision-making meetings and focus on issues of interest. Fellows also conduct projects of pressing concern for their home institutions and seek to implement their findings upon completion of the fellowship placement.
“The ACE Fellows Program is one of the nation’s premier professional programs for rising leaders in higher education,” ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said. “Dr. Dunn’s selection for this fellowship is further evidence of his status as an esteemed expert in the media and communication industry. As a faculty member, he demonstrates an innovative, hands-on approach to teaching and a deep commitment to the success of his students. As a department chair, Dr. Dunn has excelled, ensuring that our programs and curricula keep pace with the rapidly evolving media landscape. I am proud to have him represent ETSU within this elite group of higher education professionals and look forward to witnessing his continued growth and development as a leader within the academe.”
At the conclusion of the fellowship year, fellows return to their home institutions with new knowledge and skills that contribute to capacity-building efforts, along with a network of peers across the country and abroad.
“From his work on ETSU’s Faculty Senate to his role as chair of the Department of Media and Communication, Dr. Dunn is a proven leader at ETSU,” said Dr. Kimberly D. McCorkle, provost and senior vice president for Academics. “We are thrilled that he will have this opportunity to become an ACE Fellow and learn alongside other higher education leaders from across the country. I look forward to the ideas that he will develop and bring back to ETSU and the experiences he will gain from this fellowship.”