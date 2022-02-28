An East Tennessee State University medical professor was awarded more than $49,000 by the Appalachian Regional Commission to support planning of a Northeast Tennessee alliance to support veterans in recovery from substance use disorder.
Dr. Anthony DeLucia, professor of research in the Quillen College of Medicine Department of Surgery, authored the ETSU grant titled “VetSASA: Veterans Substance Abuse Support Alliance of Northeast Tennessee.” VetSASA is one of 17 projects receiving more than $5.5 million in the second round of Investments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE), an ARC initiative addressing Appalachia’s substance use disorder (SUD) crisis through projects that create or expand a recovery ecosystem leading to workforce entry or re-entry.
“I congratulate Dr. DeLucia on his INSPIRE award and applaud his work in helping those in addiction recovery break the barriers to entering the workforce,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “The substance use disorder crisis isn’t only a health and family issue – it also has severe economic impacts, keeping many Appalachians from participating in the labor force and contributing to the region’s economic growth.
“With ARC’s INSPIRE initiative, we’re starting to change that. INSPIRE projects focus on creating recovery-friendly work environments, providing supports to both individuals in recovery and their employers, and training individuals to meet the demand in growing professions. When we help individuals in recovery succeed, our communities succeed.”
The VetSASA 18-month planning grant, which will run through June 2023, will support the formation of a coalition of stakeholders from an eight-county region that will work to support veterans. Among these groups are veterans organizations; SUD patients and health care providers; employers; chambers of commerce; faith-based organizations; social services; local governments; K-12, higher education and technology partners; food, housing and transportation providers; law enforcement and court system representatives; and others.
DeLucia said one goal supported by the grant is to bring this coalition together for a conference this fall to learn more about veterans affected by SUD and develop ways to increase veteran job training, placement and support activities.
For his proposal, DeLucia analyzed Veterans Affairs data showing approximately 41,000 veterans living in the eight counties comprising the First Tennessee Development District. His analysis showed a high unemployment rate, especially since the inception of the COVID crisis.
“To make matters worse,” he wrote, “Post-traumatic stress disorder, the despair found in the most severely disabled, everyday mental challenges, homelessness, food insecurity, lack of transportation, and more can create a fertile setting for suicides and use of opioids as well as other harmful substances. The current problem is layered with complexities … (and) our veterans, particularly, languish as victims of ‘deaths of despair’ they incur as a result of inadequate bipartisan and nationwide measures.”
“Rather than saying, ‘What’s wrong with folks who have these issues?’, we’ve got to transform this,” DeLucia said in an interview. “We’re going through a tough period right now, and a group that’s really gone through a tough period is our nation’s warriors. Maybe this is a leg up on how we engage that community, because they’re so deserving and so underappreciated. We say, ‘Thank you for your service,’ and then we ignore you? No. That doesn’t connect. This grant is going to be one way to really branch out and do a lot of very meaningful work.”
In developing his VetSASA proposal, DeLucia was aided by Luke Dawson, a second-year medical student at Quillen and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, who assisted with data analysis in a summer research project that was originally intended to address “deaths of despair.”
“I was eager to use some of the demographic data and health metrics to really figure out what the root causes were here,” Dawson said. “But as we started interacting with stakeholders and networking, it became very apparent that there’s a huge appetite for direction on this. Being able to connect all the stakeholders through small groups and a larger conference, we can, in a data-driven way, compile the most efficacious approaches to address these problems and to prop up an infrastructure to allow people with substance use disorders to climb their way out of it. In talking to people, we realized that the sooner this happens, the better. We need a good plan that can be enacted quickly, because people are suffering.”
Since INSPIRE was established in April 2021, ARC has invested in $14.9 million in 47 projects. To continue supporting Appalachia’s recovery ecosystems, ARC is currently accepting proposals for a third round of INSPIRE awards. Additional information and resources are available at arc.gov/sud/.
The ARC is an economic development partnership agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 423 counties across the Appalachian region. ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia. To learn more, visit arc.gov/.
Learn more about ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine at etsu.edu/com/.
FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP