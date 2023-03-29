ETSU Logo

The East Tennessee State University Center for Cinema will present “territoriality,” a weekend event consisting of film screenings and workshops. This marks the center’s third time employing film as a catalyst for conversation, education and action.

On Friday, March 31, there will be three films shown at the Wallace Theatre, located at 215 E. Main St. in Johnson City, starting at 7 p.m. Jami Bennett’s “Ten by Ten,” Patrick Bresnan’s “Rabbit Hunt” and Nick Crockett’s “Timber!” will be screened. There will be a panel discussion following the screenings to discuss food, place and culture. The discussion will be moderated by Dr. Matthew Holtmeier and Dr. Chelsea Wessels from ETSU’s Film and Media Studies program.

