The East Tennessee State University Center for Cinema will present “territoriality,” a weekend event consisting of film screenings and workshops. This marks the center’s third time employing film as a catalyst for conversation, education and action.
On Friday, March 31, there will be three films shown at the Wallace Theatre, located at 215 E. Main St. in Johnson City, starting at 7 p.m. Jami Bennett’s “Ten by Ten,” Patrick Bresnan’s “Rabbit Hunt” and Nick Crockett’s “Timber!” will be screened. There will be a panel discussion following the screenings to discuss food, place and culture. The discussion will be moderated by Dr. Matthew Holtmeier and Dr. Chelsea Wessels from ETSU’s Film and Media Studies program.
“We are really excited about presenting The Center for Cinema’s third convening. Each year we get to develop some thematic elements and some practical elements around film that are hopefully interesting to everyone and also offer some practical skills for our filmmaking community,” said Shara Lange, director for ETSU’s Radio, TV and Film program. “We have a great group of short films showing at the Wallace Theatre and two great workshops at Create Appalachia.”
On Saturday, April 1, there will be two workshops led by film industry professionals Joanna Rabiger and Barbara Hall. The workshops will take place at Create Appalachia, located at 714 W. Walnut St., in Johnson City.
Rabiger will lead a grant writing workshop for filmmakers and artists from 1-3 p.m. She will provide an overview of the grants landscape for independent filmmakers and the important aspects of wiring a successful proposal.
Hall will lead a workshop about financing for independent filmmakers from 3:30-5:30 p.m. She will discuss crowdfunding, sourcing investors and more based on her experience in developing, producing and directing at TH Entertainment.
All events are free and open to the public.
These events are presented by Create Appalachia, ETSU’s Departments of Art & Design, Digital Media, Literature & Language and Media & Communication, Indie Media Arts South and the Wallace Theatre and supported by the Mary B. Martin School of the Arts in the College of Arts & Sciences at ETSU.