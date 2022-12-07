ETSU ROTC

Representatives from ETSU’s ROTC program help the crowd pay their respects at a ceremony on Veterans Day in 2021.

 Ron Campbell/ETSU

Family, friends and program supporters will gather this week as cadets in the Army ROTC Program at East Tennessee State University will be commissioned as second lieutenants.

The 3 p.m. ceremony is in the Brown Hall Auditorium, located on the university’s main campus along Stout and Sherrod Drive near University School, on Friday, Dec. 9.

