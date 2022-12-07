Family, friends and program supporters will gather this week as cadets in the Army ROTC Program at East Tennessee State University will be commissioned as second lieutenants.
The 3 p.m. ceremony is in the Brown Hall Auditorium, located on the university’s main campus along Stout and Sherrod Drive near University School, on Friday, Dec. 9.
Dr. Tom Kwasigroch, a professor in the Department of Medical Education and recipient of the Purple Heart for his service in Vietnam, will be the guest speaker. The winner of the Bronze Star and Army Commendation Medal, Kwasigroch taught at the Chemical Biological and Radiological Warfare School at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
The ETSU cadets to be commissioned are:
Brianna Roberts, who held the rank of cadet first lieutenant in the Buccaneer Battalion. Roberts earned a bachelor’s degree in rehabilitative health sciences and is receiving her commission as a second lieutenant in the Transportation Corps.
Shannon Elizabeth Parisot, who held the rank of company commander and battalion medical officer in the Buccaneer Battalion. She earned her doctorate in physical therapy and is receiving her commission as a second lieutenant in the Medical Service Corps.
Taylor Parker Owen, who held the rank of second lieutenant in the Buccaneer Battalion. He earned his bachelor’s degree in nursing and is receiving his commission as a second lieutenant in the Army.
ETSU’s Army ROTC unit was first assigned to what was then East Tennessee State College in the 1950s. Since then, the group has commissioned more than 1,500 second lieutenants. To learn more about ROTC at ETSU, visit etsu.edu/cbat/rotc.