ETSU ROTC

The latest round of cadets receive their commissioning at ETSU. These graduates will go one to serve as second lieutenants in various branches of the United States Army.

 Contributed

East Tennessee State University’s ROTC program is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year following the commissioning of 11 graduates as second lieutenants.

Though the United States first established the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) through the National Defense Act in 1916, it took many years for the programs to grow and spread to colleges and universities around the nation. ETSU’s army ROTC program was first established on May 12, 1952, by then President Dr. Burgin Dossett, and the first commissioning ceremony for graduating cadets was held a year later.

ETSU ROTC

This undated photo shows cadets training at East Tennessee State College. For the past 70 years, the ROTC program has sought to "give students the necessary foundation to serve successfully in positions of responsibility in either America's Army or the corporate world."

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you