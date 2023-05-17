This undated photo shows cadets training at East Tennessee State College. For the past 70 years, the ROTC program has sought to "give students the necessary foundation to serve successfully in positions of responsibility in either America's Army or the corporate world."
East Tennessee State University’s ROTC program is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year following the commissioning of 11 graduates as second lieutenants.
Though the United States first established the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) through the National Defense Act in 1916, it took many years for the programs to grow and spread to colleges and universities around the nation. ETSU’s army ROTC program was first established on May 12, 1952, by then President Dr. Burgin Dossett, and the first commissioning ceremony for graduating cadets was held a year later.
At the time, the ROTC program was made mandatory for all physically qualified male freshmen, but as years have passed, the program has expanded to offer opportunities to cadets of all genders and walks of life. Since its establishment, the ETSU ROTC program has commissioned more than 1,500 second lieutenants.
“As we consider the past 70 years, ETSU’s Army ROTC program has not just been a source of outstanding officers for the United States military,” said Lt. Col. Kent Monas, a professor of military science at ETSU. “The program has also been a successful academic department, housed within the College of Business and Technology, and an excellent contributor to ETSU and the region.”
Over the years, numerous graduates from ETSU’s program have gone on to serve their country in various active duty campaigns, and a total of 11 graduates have become generals in the U.S. Army.
Another 11 cadets received their commissions as second lieutenants earlier this month, continuing the program’s legacy. These cadets come from across the Southeast and have graduated from ETSU with degrees in a wide range of fields including rehabilitative health science, kinesiology, business, criminal justice, political science, psychology and more.
“Today’s battalion cadets continue to train and prepare for challenging careers in the service of our nation, while the skills they develop in ROTC allow our alumni to be successful as Army officers and civilian leaders,” said Monas. “Building on a strong tradition of excellence and continued growth in cadet numbers, the future looks bright for ETSU Army ROTC.”
The cadets who received their commissions earlier this month are:
Connor Ruzek - second lieutenant in the infantry
David Palmer - second lieutenant in the aviation branch
Kerry Wood — second lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers
Parker Palmer — second lieutenant in the infantry
Jonathon (Johnny) Thomas Samples — second lieutenant in the infantry
Carson Frizzell — second lieutenant in military intelligence
Connor John Norton — second lieutenant in the infantry
Aurelia Ballantine — commission in the medical service branch
William Heck — second lieutenant in the Quartermaster Corps
Corbin Bumgarner — second lieutenant in the infantry
Colin Russell — second lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers