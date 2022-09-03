After receiving a letter from Tennessee state Rep. John Ragan, R-Oak Ridge, regarding concerns about universities’ literature regarding Title IX protections, ETSU responded that their literature is in compliance with all court rulings and went on to reaffirm the university’s commitment to ensuring equal treatment of LGBTQIA+ individuals.
For over a year now, there has been a dispute on whether LGBTQIA+ identities should fall under the protection of Title IX at higher education institutions. In 2021, the U.S. Department of Education sent a letter to colleges and universities across the country, telling them that they were required to extend Title IX protections to LGBTQIA+ students.
Since then, the state of Tennessee, as well as others, have officially disputed the U.S. Department of Education’s authority to do so.
In a letter that was sent on Aug. 22 to university presidents across the state, Ragan said, “In short, the court has ruled that the US Department of Education cannot put into effect its previous guidance treating LGBTQI+ as a protected class under Title IX. Therefore, Tennessee educational institutions cannot be penalized for ignoring the US Department of Education letter.”
Ragan went on to say that “college and university publications, policies and websites have no legal authorization or requirement to state or imply LGBTQI+ as a protected class under Title IX. … In fact, based upon the court ruling, such could be interpreted as violating state law.”
He then advised that the universities review their published information and policy statements regarding Title IX, and amend them, making sure that they are in compliance with the court’s ruling.
ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland received this letter from Ragan, just like every other university in the state did. The university’s legal counsel composed a response to Ragan’s request and sent it to his office on Friday.
In their response letter, University Counsel says that the institution did not change its Title IX Compliance Rule after receiving the U.S. Department of Education’s Notice of Interpretation letter, to which Ragan was referring. Their current Title IX Compliance Rule had been submitted to the state in May of 2021, which was a month before the U.S. Department of Education’s letter was sent.
However, in compliance with Ragan’s request, the university did amend some digital literature which may have included misleading language regarding the protections offered by Title IX.
In their letter, ETSU University Counsel went on to highlight the numerous anti-discrimination policies that have been and will remain in effect, without violating any court rulings regarding Title IX.
“Separately from our Title IX Compliance Rule, the University has had existing policies that prohibit discrimination because of sexual orientation and gender identity since we became independent of the Tennessee Board of Regents,” wrote University Counsel.
The response letter went on to cite various state policies and statutes which refer to establishing policies concerning student conduct and campus life.
“On October 21, 2021 … pursuant to authority granted by statute, we adopted our current Policy on Discrimination, Harassment and Sexual Misconduct,” ETSU’s letter reads. “This policy, like its predecessors, prohibits discrimination, harassment and sexual misconduct based upon, among other things, ‘sexual orientation’ and ‘gender identity.’”
ETSU’s response letter identified other policies, including the university’s Employee Code of Conduct, which prohibit discrimination against students, faculty and staff on the basis of their gender identity or sexual orientation.
ETSU spokesperson Jessica Vodden wrote the following in a statement submitted to the press:
“The courts are currently determining whether sexual orientation and/or gender expression is considered a protected class under Title IX at universities across Tennessee and the nation. Regardless of that outcome, ETSU’s policy prohibiting discrimination of any kind remains in effect. Core to ETSU’s Missions and Values is the declaration that people come first, are treated with dignity and respect, and are encouraged to achieve their full potential.”
Both Vodden’s statement and the response letter written by University Counsel referenced ETSU’s Mission and Values statement which reads:
“People come first, are treated with dignity and respect, and are encouraged to achieve their full potential; Relationships are built on honesty, integrity, and trust; Diversity of people and thought is respected; Excellence is achieved through teamwork, leadership, creativity, and a strong work ethic; Efficiency is achieved through wise use of human and financial resources; and Commitment to intellectual achievement is embraced.”